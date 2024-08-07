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Vasuki Uday Kiran Vudathala

@vasukiudaykiran

Performance architect|Cloud-native and AI-driven platforms|Mobile Performance|CI/CD |Peak Performance Readiness

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @vasukiudaykiran’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Vasuki Uday Kiran Vudathala

PleasantonStaff Performance Engineer

Vasuki Uday Kiran Vudathala is a performance architect focused on building scalable, resilient systems for cloud-native and AI-driven platforms. His work centers on peak workload planning, large-scale system validation and integrating performance engineering into modern DevOps pipelines.

Work History

Current Position:

SERVICENOW INCStaff Performance Engineer

Previous Positions:

Cigniti TechnologiesPerformance Architect

Interested Topics

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