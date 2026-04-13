India Marketing Manager

We are a team of passionate and experienced filmmakers who came together with a clear purpose to help medium-sized businesses grow through powerful video storytelling and smart marketing that reaches the right audience. With over 12+ years of industry experience, our team has worked with leading global brands and reputed video production houses in Mumbai, including Star Health Insurance, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Salaam Bombay Foundation, MTV, Coronis Ajuba, Mivi, Scaler, Winnis, Shiprocket, Colorbar, and many more. Vastvik Films was built to produce videos that feel real, creative, and well-crafted. No show-off, no over-promising: just honest work, creative thinking, and videos that actually make an impact.