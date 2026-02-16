Michael Usiagwu@umichael
Michael Usiagwu is a PR strategist and content expert focused on brand positioning, media strategy
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Michael Usiagwu
united kingdom
Michael Usiagwu is a public relations strategist, communications advisor, and content expert with over a decade of experience helping founders, startups, and growth-stage companies build credibility in competitive markets. He writes on PR strategy, brand positioning, and the intersection of media, technology, and trust, and has advised organizations across fintech, SaaS, and emerging tech.