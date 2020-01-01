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Tuğçe Kızılçakar

@tugcekizilcakar_rs8srd6

Tuğçe is a Product Manager in fintech with a background in software engineering and agile team leadership. She builds scalable, user-first mobile products in regulation-heavy environments.

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Tuğçe Kızılçakar

Tuğçe is a Product Manager in fintech with a background in software engineering and agile team leadership. She builds scalable, user-first mobile products in regulation-heavy environments.

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