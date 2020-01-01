Tuğçe Kızılçakar@tugcekizilcakar_rs8srd6
Tuğçe is a Product Manager in fintech with a background in software engineering and agile team leadership. She builds scalable, user-first mobile products in regulation-heavy environments.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @tugcekizilcakar_rs8srd6’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Tuğçe Kızılçakar
Tuğçe is a Product Manager in fintech with a background in software engineering and agile team leadership. She builds scalable, user-first mobile products in regulation-heavy environments.