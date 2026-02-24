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Arya Barlas

@tubbyknights

In FNAF 2, players do more than just sit back and watch!

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @tubbyknights’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Arya Barlas

Fremont, US

FNAF 2 requires good observation abilities as you constantly monitor several cameras for unexpected movement. However, observation alone is insufficient; you must make rapid decisions and use good strategy to execute your tasks night after night. This new function does not provide complete protection; rather, you must rely on support tools and accurate reactions. The adjustment in defense techniques makes FNAF 2 more dramatic than its predecessor. The pressure mounts as time passes during the night, making every moment critical and difficult.

Interested Topics

software-developmentstartupprogrammingtechnology
fnaf 2