Arya Barlas@tubbyknights
In FNAF 2, players do more than just sit back and watch!
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @tubbyknights’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Arya Barlas
Fremont, US
FNAF 2 requires good observation abilities as you constantly monitor several cameras for unexpected movement. However, observation alone is insufficient; you must make rapid decisions and use good strategy to execute your tasks night after night. This new function does not provide complete protection; rather, you must rely on support tools and accurate reactions. The adjustment in defense techniques makes FNAF 2 more dramatic than its predecessor. The pressure mounts as time passes during the night, making every moment critical and difficult.