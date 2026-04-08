Vivek Sharma | TS Newswire

Greater Noida, IN Founder

Vivek Sharma is the Founder and CEO of TS Newswire, a Digital PR and press release distribution agency founded in 2020. With over a decade of experience in public relations, brand marketing, and SEO, he has overseen 30,000+ press release distributions across top media outlets including Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, AP News, Bloomberg, and Times of India. Vivek has worked with startups, SaaS companies, and global brands like Ignition Casino, Bajaj Finserv, and CrazyBulk, helping them build authoritative online presence through strategic digital PR. Based in Noida, India, he is currently leading the development of an AI-powered PR platform at TS Newswire.