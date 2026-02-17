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Transec BPO

@transecbpo

Founded in 2010, Transec BPO is a boutique BPO company created for a different kind of outsourcing.

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Transec BPO

Founded in 2010, Transec BPO is a boutique BPO company created for a different kind of outsourcing. While most providers prioritize large teams and high-volume operations, we work with companies that need smaller, yet high-impact offshore teams — often including complex or specialized roles. These lean teams are dynamic, covering a range of tasks than a single, repetitive workflow. They need more attention and support, not less. That’s what we’re built for. We’re designed to support smaller teams by providing deeper involvement, stronger collaboration, and real industry expertise. The kind that's hard to find in traditional outsourcing setups. For more Visit: https://transecbpo.com/

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