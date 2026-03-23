Central New Jersey, United States Founder & CEO

Joseph Edelkopf is the founder of Top Penguin ABA, a leading in-home ABA therapy provider serving families across Central New Jersey including Middlesex, Monmouth, Mercer, and Somerset counties. With a passion for personalized, evidence-based autism therapy, Joseph and his team of BCBAs create custom treatment plans tailored to each child's unique needs. Top Penguin ABA accepts all major NJ insurance and has no waitlist. Learn more at toppenguinaba.com