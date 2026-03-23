Joseph Edelkopf@toppenguinaba
Founder of Top Penguin ABA — in-home ABA therapy for families in Central NJ. No waitlist, all major insurance accepted.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @toppenguinaba’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Joseph Edelkopf
Central New Jersey, United StatesFounder & CEO
Joseph Edelkopf is the founder of Top Penguin ABA, a leading in-home ABA therapy provider serving families across Central New Jersey including Middlesex, Monmouth, Mercer, and Somerset counties. With a passion for personalized, evidence-based autism therapy, Joseph and his team of BCBAs create custom treatment plans tailored to each child's unique needs. Top Penguin ABA accepts all major NJ insurance and has no waitlist. Learn more at toppenguinaba.com