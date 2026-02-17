@tomsoracle

I am not a Wall Street pro. I am a retail investor who learned to treat SEC filings as my main edge. Instead of starting with price targets or hot takes, I start with the boring stuff: 8‑K event disclosures, 10‑K risk sections, proxy incentives, and insider forms like 13D and 144. Then I work forward to what that actually means for shareholders. I mostly write about under‑followed names, regional banks, odd conglomerates, and situations where sponsors are exiting or litigation creates an overhang. My goal is simple: take the information institutions already read, strip out the jargon, and show individual investors what really changed and what to watch next.