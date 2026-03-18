Nate Howard@tlinate
I am a Native Michigander living near Detroit operating a small tech business.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @tlinate’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Nate Howard
DetroitOwner/Principal Engineer
We focus on Managed Services particularity for on premises infrastructure. I am also devoloping a protocol called VIRP (Verified Infrastructure Response Protocol) It is cryptographic trust framework for AI agents operating on real infrastructure.
Work History
Current Position:
Third Level ITOwner/Principal Engineer
Previous Positions:
Sentinel TechnologiesSupport Analyst