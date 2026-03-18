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Nate Howard

@tlinate

I am a Native Michigander living near Detroit operating a small tech business.

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @tlinate’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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Nate Howard

DetroitOwner/Principal Engineer

We focus on Managed Services particularity for on premises infrastructure. I am also devoloping a protocol called VIRP (Verified Infrastructure Response Protocol) It is cryptographic trust framework for AI agents operating on real infrastructure.

Work History

Current Position:

Third Level ITOwner/Principal Engineer

Previous Positions:

Sentinel TechnologiesSupport Analyst

Interested Topics

aivirp-protocolverified-infrastructureai-infrastructure-trusted25519-signingai-agent-securitycryptographic-audit-trailstructural-trust
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