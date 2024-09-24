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Titan Workspace is a Document Management and Workflow Automation solution built for Microsoft 365 and SharePoint. It simplifies secure file sharing with internal and external stakeholders, offering a more advanced experience than tools like Dropbox. Its No-Code workflow builder automates manual processes using form and workflow creators. Titan runs natively in Microsoft’s cloud, is GCC compliant, and ideal for companies seeking a configurable, cost-effective solution without customizing SharePoint. It enables policy and SOP management by automating lifecycle stages like drafting, reviewing, approving, distributing, and ensuring compliance. Titan also enhances productivity by streamlining document workflows and collaboration. Over 100 companies have successfully achieved digital transformation and reported significant improvements in employee efficiency using Titan Workspace.