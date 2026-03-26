Tilda Udufo@tildaudufo
Tilda is a Developer Advocate and technical writer building in open source and developer communities.
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Tilda Udufo
Tilda is a Developer Advocate and technical writer with a background in software engineering and open source community building. She has been a program organizer and mentor advocate for several open source programs, helping underrepresented contributors find pathways into open source. Her writing covers web development, software design patterns, and security fundamentals. She has published technical articles on freeCodeCamp and writes at the intersection of developer experience and practical engineering.