Kabir Jain@theycallmekabir07
Vibe coder and part-time marketer building and shipping internet products
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Kabir Jain
Delaware Builder
I spend most of my time building products and figuring out how to get users for them. I work across code and growth, experimenting with SaaS, payments, and distribution. Recently focused on simplifying global payments, billing, and monetisation for digital products. Always learning, shipping, and iterating in public.