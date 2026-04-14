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Kabir Jain

@theycallmekabir07

Vibe coder and part-time marketer building and shipping internet products

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @theycallmekabir07’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

Kabir Jain

Delaware Builder

I spend most of my time building products and figuring out how to get users for them. I work across code and growth, experimenting with SaaS, payments, and distribution. Recently focused on simplifying global payments, billing, and monetisation for digital products. Always learning, shipping, and iterating in public.

Interested Topics

software-developmentartificial-intelligenceaiweb-developmentstartuptechnology