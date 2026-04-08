1 Old, Dock St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA

The Urns of Ashes is a trusted destination for thoughtfully designed cremation urns that honor the memory of loved ones with dignity and care. The collection includes a wide variety of urns for both humans and pets, available in materials such as wood, metal, ceramic, and biodegradable options. Each piece is crafted with attention to detail, offering a balance of durability, elegance, and meaningful design.