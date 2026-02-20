Mfonobong Umondia

Lagos Community Manager

Mfonobong is an Ecosystem and Community Manager with experience in building and scaling high-impact communities and programs for tech companies and non-profit organizations. She specializes in driving platform adoption and user activation by aligning community-led initiatives with business development and strategic partnership priorities. Throughout her career, she has designed and facilitated community learning programs, mentorship frameworks, and activation campaigns that strengthen user relationships and establish organizational thought leadership. With a background in managing 40+ regional chapters and a community of 55,000+ members, Mfonobong excels at building scalable systems, managing diverse stakeholders, and delivering data-informed growth.