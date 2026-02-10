Josh Mellow

Virginia, USA Technical Writer

Spent 6 years writing code, then realized I was better at explaining it than shipping it. Moved from full-stack development into technical writing and never looked back. I've written for engineering blogs at Snyk and Datadog, covering everything from application security and cloud monitoring to browser automation and API design patterns. Now independent, writing long-form technical content for cybersecurity and developer publications. I focus on the stuff that sits between infrastructure and security: proxy architecture, IP reputation systems, browser fingerprinting, anti-bot detection, and privacy tooling. If it involves packets, fingerprints, or carrier routing, I probably have an opinion on it. Currently open to freelance writing engagements, contributor programs, and editorial partnerships.