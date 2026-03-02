Website: https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/542060115 Address: 3201 Jermantown Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 The Dwoskin Family Foundation is dedicated to partnering with underserved communities working toward sustainability initiatives. The Dwoskin Family Foundation, headed by Albert Dwoskin, has been awarded numerous citations for its philanthropic endeavors and has exciting projects lined up for the coming year. Visit the Dwoskin Foundation blog for frequent updates. #Charitable Organizations #The Dwoskin Family Foundation LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dwoskin-family-foundation