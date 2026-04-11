A Karungali bracelet is made using beads carved from Karungali wood. These beads are polished and strung together to create a wearable spiritual accessory. One of the primary reasons people wear a Karungali bracelet is to protect themselves from negative energies and the evil eye. It is believed to create a shield that blocks harmful influences. https://thedivinetales.com/collections/karungali-mala-bracelets