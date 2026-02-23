Beraban No.33, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

The Compound Seminyak provides a complete lifestyle experience with fitness and wellness services composed of a modern gym, expert-led group classes and wellness treatments such as sauna and ice baths. Our café offers high-quality, healthy meals and drinks creating an elegant third place to work out, restore and socialize in Seminyak, Bali. Visit Our Website : https://thecompoundseminyak.com/