Read
Top Stories
Write
Read
Write
Building a GraphQL API in JavaScript
@thatdania
Dania Mah
The beautiful humans of Hacker Noon have collectively read @thatdania’s 30 stories for 12 days 12 hours and 42 minutes
Stories
Episode 50: Refreshing React (Part 2):
#react
@thatdania
Dania Mah
02/09/18
Episode 51: An overdue tribute & thanks to people who made my exper...
#life-lessons
@thatdania
Dania Mah
02/09/18
Episode 49: Refreshing on React (Part 1?)
#react
@thatdania
Dania Mah
02/06/18
Episode 48: My First Hackathon
#hackathons
@thatdania
Dania Mah
02/05/18
Episode 47: How to sweep your dusty fingers and keep active to code
#programming
@thatdania
Dania Mah
01/31/18
Episode 46: The after life for a Maker. Is it hell or heaven?
#job-hunting
@thatdania
Dania Mah
01/24/18
Episode 45 : Ten things I would advise for anyone going to Makers A...
#thatdania
@thatdania
Dania Mah
01/12/18
Episode 44: The MVP climb [Final Project Week ]
#react
@thatdania
Dania Mah
01/10/18
Episode 43: The art of setting up a MERN stack [Final Project Week]
#thatdania
@thatdania
Dania Mah
01/08/18
Episode 42: The “Things” about Maps [Final Project Week]
#makersacademy
@thatdania
Dania Mah
01/07/18
Episode 40: The final trials begin [Final Project Weeks]
#final-project
@thatdania
Dania Mah
01/06/18
Episode 41: A short note on interviews
#interview
@thatdania
Dania Mah
01/03/18
Episode 39: Tech Tests:
#tech-test
@thatdania
Dania Mah
01/03/18
Episode 38: Glamouring up your CSS (SASS)
#sass
@thatdania
Dania Mah
12/25/17
Episode 34: A useful technique on units I’ve learnt for CSS.
#css
@thatdania
Dania Mah
12/09/17
Episode 32: How CSS works and what we aim for with CSS.
#css
@thatdania
Dania Mah
12/05/17
Episode 33: Ten things I’ve learnt halfway through a coding bootcamp…
#halfway-mark
@thatdania
Dania Mah
12/04/17
Episode 31: Powerpoint animations done in CSS
#css
@thatdania
Dania Mah
12/03/17
Episode 30: Opening the CSS box and practices.
#makersacademy
@thatdania
Dania Mah
12/02/17
Episode 29: Behind the scenes of the CSS Race (AIRBNB project)
#css
@thatdania
Dania Mah
11/30/17
Episode 27: The ways you could be a better teammate.
#teamwork
@thatdania
Dania Mah
11/29/17
Episode 25: The beginnings of the Dream Team (The AIRBNB challenge)
#airbnb-challenge
@thatdania
Dania Mah
11/27/17
Episode 26: Taking HTML to the next level (About Canvases and shapes)
#html-canvas
@thatdania
Dania Mah
11/26/17
Episode 22: A kick off into basics of HTML and CSS
#css
@thatdania
Dania Mah
11/23/17
Episode 18: Traps of the bootcamp bubble
#life-lessons
@thatdania
Dania Mah
11/16/17
Episode 14: The intimacy of coding (a scary thing but a good thing)
#this-happened-to-me
@thatdania
Dania Mah
11/09/17
Episode 10: Being a fortune teller for your own learning.
#programming
@thatdania
Dania Mah
11/04/17
Episode 9: What to do when your pairing partner is more amazing tha...
#life-lessons
@thatdania
Dania Mah
10/31/17
Episode 8: Something Creative (About Coding Diagrams)
#makersacademy
@thatdania
Dania Mah
10/31/17
Episode 6: Reflecting on building an airport
#ruby
@thatdania
Dania Mah
10/28/17
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!