H-85A, 2nd Floor, South Extension, Part-I, New Delhi-110049 (India)

TGC is a new Delhi (India) based training organisation imparting Classroom/ online training solutions in Multimedia, CAD, and IT streams. TGC has trained thousands of students in the last 16 Years. An ISO certified company, TGC is also a mainstream partner of Media and Entertainment Skill Council (MESC) under NSDC, Govt. of India, for Skill India programme. An ATC- Adobe and Autodesk, at TGC, our primary focus is to deliver unmatched learning solutions through specialized trainers and at the most affordable fee. We have got students placed in top-notch media and entertainment studios, content houses, CAD, and IT firms.