Thiago Feitosa

São Paulo, BR Senior Software Engineer

I’ve been working with software for a long time now, and honestly, I started like most people, just trying to make things work. Back then it was mostly front-end, fixing bugs, building screens, trying to understand why something broke after what looked like a simple change. Over time, that curiosity turned into something deeper. I started paying more attention to how systems are designed and how small decisions impact the way people actually use a product. As I moved into Tech Lead roles, my focus changed quite a bit. It stopped being just about code and became more about direction, helping teams make better decisions, and avoiding problems before they happen. Accessibility was one of those things that really shifted my perspective. Once you realize most software is built for a user that doesn’t exist, you can’t unsee it. It naturally became part of how I think about everything I build. At the same time, I’ve been working with AI in a very practical way, using it to improve workflo