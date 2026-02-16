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TechWaveGh

@techwavegh

Stay updated with the latest WordPress Themes, Plugins, and WordPress Guide.

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TechWaveGh

GhanaBLOGGER

Hi, I’m Louis Kemeh, a passionate website designer turning ideas into sleek, user-friendly websites. I specialize in WordPress design, responsive layouts, and creating digital experiences that engage and convert.

Work History

Current Position:

TechWaveGhBLOGGER

Previous Positions:

Post2sellGhanaFull Stack Developer

Interested Topics

web-developmentsoftware-developmenttechnologyartificial-intelligence