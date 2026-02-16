TechWaveGh@techwavegh
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TechWaveGh
GhanaBLOGGER
Hi, I’m Louis Kemeh, a passionate website designer turning ideas into sleek, user-friendly websites. I specialize in WordPress design, responsive layouts, and creating digital experiences that engage and convert.
Work History
Current Position:
TechWaveGhBLOGGER
Previous Positions:
Post2sellGhanaFull Stack Developer