California, US Marketing Director

TechInSF.com provides high-touch IT consulting and digital services across the San Francisco Bay Area. We specialize in making complex technology accessible, offering everything from managed IT infrastructure and cybersecurity to high-impact web design and digital marketing. Beyond hardware and networking, we have a proven track record of building successful online presences and executing marketing strategies that drive actual growth. Our mission is to provide CTO-level expertise and professional-grade digital marketing to businesses and residences without the traditional firm overhead. What we do: Web & Marketing: Custom web design, SEO, and growth-focused digital marketing. Managed IT: On-site and remote support, networking, and cloud transitions. Security: Cybersecurity protocols and physical security system integration. Consulting: AI implementation, CTO advisory, and IT seminars.