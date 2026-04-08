888 West Big Beaver Road, Suite 200, Troy, Michigan 48084, USA

TECH5 is founded and run by biometrics and ID industry pros who have played major roles in the world’s largest identity management programs, including India’s Aadhar program and the Indonesian National ID, and held senior posts with the largest players. We have staff from 15+ nationalities, with a combined 500+ years of experience in biometric and secure ID program design and execution, including research, development, sales and marketing expertise.