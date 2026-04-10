TechEniac Services LLP

TechEniac is an AI-driven digital engineering company specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, SaaS product development, Cloud, Data Engineering, and modern software platforms to build intelligent and scalable digital products. With a strong engineering mindset and product-first approach, TechEniac partners with startups, SaaS companies, and technology-driven enterprises to design and develop AI-powered applications and digital platforms. Our expertise in AI/ML engineering, Generative AI, LLM integration, cloud-native architectures, and data-driven systems enables us to build innovative solutions that automate processes, unlock business insights, and deliver smarter user experiences. At TechEniac, we believe modern software should not just function — it should learn, adapt, and evolve. By combining AI technologies, advanced data systems, and modern engineering practices, we build intelligent digital products that scale with business growth. We have delivered AI-