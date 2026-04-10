tannu@tannu
Skincare & beauty enthusiast focused on ingredients, routines, and building Tezvi for healthy, glowing skin.
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tannu
I am passionate about skincare and beauty, focusing on ingredients, routines, and effective solutions for healthy skin. I am currently building Tezvi, a platform dedicated to premium skincare products for glowing and radiant skin. I enjoy learning, exploring skincare trends, and sharing knowledge to help people improve their skin health. 👉 https://tezvi.in/