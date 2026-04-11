Swaroop A@swaroopraghu
I help global news and information services achieve speed, accuracy, and scale through Strategic Product Management.
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Swaroop A
I help global news and information services achieve speed, accuracy, and scale through Strategic Product Management. I combine 19 plus years of experience at top-tier organizations like LSEG and Reuters to build market-moving news products that serve 50,000+ external professionals while modernizing legacy content workflows. MY CAREER STORY I bridge the gap between Enterprise Scale and Startup Agility. With deep roots in Financial Information Services, I know how to navigate complex organizations. Recently, I pivoted to 0-to-1 Product Development, building and launching a GenAI-powered journaling app from scratch.
Work History
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