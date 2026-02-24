Sukhdevs Catering

301-Dudley road, Rowley Regis, West Midlands B65 8NB Good things come to those who cook for others

Mr. Shiv Dadhwal started his journey in the hospitality industry in India before successfully moving to the UK. In 2007, he became an Event Manager at Sukhdev’s Catering & Events. By March 2018, he took over Sukhdev’s Catering & Events, keeping the original name while also introducing his own brand, Swadisht Ltd., one of the leading Indian caterers in Birmingham. Today, the company proudly continues its legacy, originally founded in 1980 as Sukhdev’s Catering Services (SCS), now trading as Swadisht Ltd. Thanks to Mr. Shiv Dadhwal’s visionary leadership, Swadisht Ltd earned Britain’s Asian Wedding Award for Catering in the UK in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. https://www.swadishtltd.co.uk/