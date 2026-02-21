Supermouth@supermouthca
fluoride dental floss, Fluoride Floss, Fluoridated dental floss, Fluoridated floss, Dental Floss
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Supermouth
9737 Aero Dr suite 150, San Diego, CA 92123
Website: https://supermouth.com/collections/mouthfloss Phone: 844-668842273 SuperMouth is the world’s first dentist-invented aged-based children's oral care system, designed specifically for kid's developing mouths. Our safe, effective, and fun kids oral care products help kids develop healthy oral care habits that can impact their overall health. #fluoride_dental_floss, #Fluoride_Floss, #Fluoridated_dental_floss, #Fluoridated_floss, #Dental_Floss
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