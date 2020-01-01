Sunny B P Refcool@sunnyantifrogen
An Antifrogen® Tester is a specialized tool designed to measure the frost https://antifrogen.in/tester/
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Sunny B P Refcool
DLF Phase 5, Sector 53, Gurugram, Haryana 122003
Antifrogen is a corrosion-inhibiting heat transfer fluid ideal for industrial heating, cooling, and refrigeration systems. With excellent thermal stability, low viscosity, and high efficiency, it’s trusted worldwide in sectors like food, pharmaceuticals, and HVAC.https://antifrogen.in/