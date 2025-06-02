@suneethmaraboina

California, US Lead Audio Engineer

Suneeth Maraboina is Lead Audio engineer at Apple and also an accomplished audio and digital signal-processing expert with over nineteen years of experience shaping the sound technologies used by millions worldwide. He has led and contributed to groundbreaking innovations in spatial audio, immersive media, and intelligent communication systems across global technology platforms, including automotive, consumer electronics, and large-scale media ecosystems. Blending deep technical expertise with a passion for storytelling and education, Suneeth explores how sound, perception, and intelligence come together to create meaningful human experiences. His work sits at the intersection of advanced signal processing, AI-driven audio, and real-world impact, transforming how people listen, connect, and interact with technology.