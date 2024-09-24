COO & Writer

Leading operations and business initiatives at our startup: Bags. Our goal is to show people there are different ways to raise money for their ideas. Some of our success stories include: - $250k+ raised for Mr. Beast's water foundation - $240k+ raised for Nyan Cat creator - $220k+ raised to buy the Dog Wif Hat hat - $200k+ raised for the creator of Gas Town (a multi-agent orchestration framework) - $200k raised for another contributor to AI coding - $170k+ raised for the creator of the meme art: Pepe