Geoff McNamara

10B / 51-55 Bulcock Street, Caloundra Qld 4551

Strata Fire Evacuation Plans provides a structured approach to evacuation planning aligned with regulations for Sunshine Coast strata environments. Emphasis is on clear communication, accessible layouts, and risk-informed procedures that support occupant safety and effective emergency response. Compliance and usability enhance preparedness, reduce uncertainty, and encourage coordinated action across residential and mixed-use buildings. For further detail and structured guidance, refer to: https://stratafireevacuationplans.weebly.com/blog/strata-fire-evacuation-plans-safe-efficient-fire-safety-guide