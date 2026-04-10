@stoveshield

Stove Shield is a USA-based, family-owned brand specializing in custom-fit stovetop protectors for gas and electric coil stoves. Each protector is precision-cut to match your exact stove model number, made with a premium non-stick PTFE-coated surface, and built approximately 2x thicker than competing products. The product line also includes OvenShield oven liners and Stove Decals Shield knob panel protectors. Stove Shield products are heat resistant up to 500°F, PFOA and BPA free, ship flat to preserve shape, and require no tools or cutting to install. Founded by the team behind Stove Decals (USA's leader in replacement stove decals since 2016), the company operates out of Saint Johns, Florida with 24/7 email support and a 30-day return policy. 365 day product guarantee.