100 Chesterfield Business Pkwy Suite 200B, Chesterfield, MO 63005

St. Louis Corporate Housing is move-in ready, fully furnished apartments for Executives, Corporate VIPs, Government employees, and those requiring temporary housing during a relocation. We're an accredited housing authority and our corporate housing is readied and inspected prior to your arrival. All bills are included in your price including high-speed internet, cable, utilities, housekeeping, house wares, in-unit washer and dryer, a flat screen TV, and more. Call (314)800-5773 or book online. Name: St. Louis Corporate Housing Address: 100 Chesterfield Business Pkwy Suite 200B, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Phone: (314) 800-5773