Steve Sleeper@stevesleeper
Steve Sleeper is a Omaha, Nebraska–based digital marketing and media professional.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @stevesleeper’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Steve Sleeper
Omaha, USHoncho
Steve Sleeper is a Omaha, Nebraska–based digital marketing and media professional known for leading the Steve Sleeper Group, a local marketing agency helping businesses improve online presence and client acquisition through strategic internet marketing services. He is actively involved in producing and supporting community projects, including the North Omaha History Podcast, where he contributes to preserving and sharing local Omaha history through research and storytelling.