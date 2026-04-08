Houston, US

Stellixsoft is a 50-person enterprise software development company specializing in IoT platform development, legacy application modernization, and complex multi-tenant systems. Our team focuses on companies with complex technical challenges — hardware manufacturers needing device management software, enterprises modernizing legacy .NET systems, and organizations requiring real-time, mission-critical platforms. CORE SERVICES: • IoT & Hardware Software — Device management portals, real-time monitoring dashboards, customer-facing IoT platforms, and enterprise integrations for hardware manufacturers. • Legacy Application Modernization — Migrating VB.NET, .NET Framework, and legacy enterprise applications to modern architectures (.NET Core 6/7/8, React, Node.js) without disrupting business operations. • Enterprise Platform Development — Multi-tenant SaaS, real-time systems (SignalR), custom ERP/CRM, compliance platforms, and complex workflow systems. • Dedicat