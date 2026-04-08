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Stellixsoft

@stellixsoft

Stellixsoft is a 50-person enterprise software development company 

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Stellixsoft

Houston, US

Stellixsoft is a 50-person enterprise software development company  specializing in IoT platform development, legacy application modernization,  and complex multi-tenant systems. Our team focuses on companies with complex technical challenges — hardware  manufacturers needing device management software, enterprises modernizing  legacy .NET systems, and organizations requiring real-time, mission-critical  platforms. CORE SERVICES: • IoT & Hardware Software — Device management portals, real-time monitoring    dashboards, customer-facing IoT platforms, and enterprise integrations for    hardware manufacturers. • Legacy Application Modernization — Migrating VB.NET, .NET Framework, and    legacy enterprise applications to modern architectures (.NET Core 6/7/8,    React, Node.js) without disrupting business operations. • Enterprise Platform Development — Multi-tenant SaaS, real-time systems    (SignalR), custom ERP/CRM, compliance platforms, and complex workflow    systems. • Dedicat

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