NY

I'm Amy Tripp, a professional astrologer and licensed therapist whose journey into the stars was unexpected yet profoundly transformative. With a background in psychology from UNC-Chapel Hill and a Master's degree in Social Work from NYU, astrology wasn't initially part of my career trajectory. However, a chance encounter with astrology readings sparked a curiosity I couldn't ignore. As I delved deeper into this ancient wisdom, I was captivated. Transitioning from skeptic to believer, I immersed myself in learning the intricacies of astrology, consuming every piece of content I could find, and dedicating every spare moment to mastering this craft.