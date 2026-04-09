Astral Trading Inc.

Maryland

Astral is an AI driven quantitative trading platform designed to transform the way individuals and teams build, test, and deploy trading strategies by removing the traditional barriers of coding complexity, data engineering, and infrastructure setup. Instead of requiring years of programming experience and access to expensive datasets, Astral allows users to describe their trading ideas in simple English, which the system then converts into fully functional algorithms. This dramatically lowers the entry barrier for aspiring traders while also accelerating workflows for experienced quants. At its core, Astral integrates multiple components of the trading lifecycle into a single unified environment. Users can conduct deep market research using large scale datasets, explore patterns across different asset classes, and leverage AI powered insights to refine their strategies. The platform includes a robust backtesting engine that allows traders to simulate their strategies against historic