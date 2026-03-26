SpyderBot is a GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) analytics platform that helps you understand and improve how your brand appears across AI-powered search systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other large language models (LLMs). SpyderBot operates a large-scale distributed querying system, powered by over 20,000 coordinated agents,designed to simulate diverse real-world AI interactions across multiple LLM platforms. As AI search becomes a primary interface for discovery, traditional SEO metrics are no longer enough. Instead of ranking web pages, AI systems generate answers — and decide which brands to mention, compare, or ignore.