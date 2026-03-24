United Kingdom, London

Speech2Text is an innovative service for automatic transcription of audio and video files into text. It is intended for everyone who needs to quickly and accurately convert speech recordings into text format, whether journalists, researchers, students, or business professionals. The service uses advanced speech recognition algorithms to accurately convey the content, automatically separate text by speakers, and simplify the editing process. Speech2Text is an easy tool for creating documents, articles, transcripts, and other text materials. To contact a representative of Speech2Text, you can use the following details: e‑mail: info@speech2text.ru; or the contact form on the official website speech2text.ru.