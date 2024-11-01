SoulTrace@soultrace
Creator of SoulTrace (https://soultrace.app) - AI-powered personality test using Bayesian active learning. Software engineer passionate about ML, ps
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @soultrace’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
SoulTrace
Creator of SoulTrace (https://soultrace.app) - AI-powered personality test using Bayesian active learning. Software engineer passionate about ML, ps
Looks like this user’s still working on their profile. Stay tuned, more to come!