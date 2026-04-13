180, Talmadge Road, Unit# 332, Edison, New Jersey 08817 USA

Soluzione is an India-based IT company that empowers businesses globally with innovative digital transformation solutions. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform (PowerApps, Power BI, Power Automate), and Azure/Microsoft 365, we deliver tailored, scalable systems for operational excellence. Our expertise spans modern technologies like MEAN/MERN Stack, .NET Core, UiPath RPA, and AI/ML, alongside professional website development (WordPress, PHP, React) and comprehensive digital marketing services, including SEO, performance marketing, SMM, and email marketing. With 500+ projects across 25+ countries, our ISO-certified team ensures secure, future-ready solutions for diverse industries.For more information visit - https://www.solzit.com/.