Houston, TX

Solo Satoshi is a bitcoin home mining company that exists to bring mining out of industrial warehouses and into normal homes. Founded in May 2024 by Matt and Hunter, two high voltage electrical specialists in Houston, Texas, the company started in a garage with a simple idea: Bitcoin mining should not be reserved for large corporations, it should be a right that any motivated person can exercise from their own home. From that origin, Solo Satoshi has grown into a dedicated shop for open source, plug and play bitcoin miners such as the Bitaxe lineup and the NerdQaxe series, including air cooled and hydro cooled options. Our devices are built to be quiet, efficient, and friendly for desks, living rooms, and home offices, while still giving users a real shot at solo mining blocks or contributing meaningful hash power to the network.