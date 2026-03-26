Softronix Tech Training

Nagpur, Maharashtra, India

Softronix is a leading IT training institute focused on delivering practical and industry-oriented learning in DevOps, Cloud Computing, and Software Development. Our mission is to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world industry requirements by providing hands-on training that helps students and professionals build strong technical skills. We offer a wide range of career-focused courses including DevOps, AWS Cloud, Docker, Kubernetes, Python, Java, and Full Stack Development. Our training approach emphasizes real-time projects, practical sessions, and a clear understanding of modern tools and technologies used in the IT industry. This enables learners to gain confidence and apply their knowledge in real working environments. At Softronix, we believe that learning should be simple, practical, and aligned with current industry trends. Our programs are designed for beginners as well as individuals with technical backgrounds who want to upgrade their skills and explore n