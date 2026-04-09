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smilehaven

@smilehaven

Burwood Diamond Dental provides personalised care, prevention-focused treatment, and healthy smiles.

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smilehaven

Experience exceptional dental care at Burwood Diamond Dental, where Dr Khoshamadi and our expert team provide personalised treatments with precision and compassion. Conveniently located near Burwood Station, we focus on prevention, patient education, and early intervention, ensuring enduring oral health and radiant, confident smiles for every patient. https://www.google.com/maps/place/?cid=13602516038916111280

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