Montana, United States Cyber-Biosecurity Architect

anti-forensics.com is the candlelit archive for the curious, defensive, and dangerously analytical — a research lab disguised as a blog where memory, metadata, and the limits of digital truth are examined under infrared lamps. We publish deep investigative essays, skeptical audits, historical case studies, and policy deconstructions about the tools and tactics people use — legitimately and illicitly — to obscure digital traces. Our aim is to demystify where “forensics” meets its shadows: not to teach escape routes for wrongdoing, but to sharpen defenders, inform policymakers, and cultivate an ethically-minded community that understands both how evidence fails and how investigations succeed. Expect longform explorations into the lifecycle of digital evidence, threat models that matter, adversarial thinking for defenders, court-tested debates about logging and retention, and interviews with incident responders, privacy scholars, and legal minds. We translate dense technical papers into