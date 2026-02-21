Alex Brodas

New York City, US

I study how global connectivity actually works behind the scenes. My focus is on eSIM infrastructure, roaming agreements, carrier partnerships, MVNO economics, and how telecom pricing models shape the way people experience the internet across borders. Most people see roaming as a simple feature. In reality, it's a complex system of wholesale agreements, inter-operator settlements, signaling networks, and regulatory frameworks. I write about: How international roaming pricing is structured Why data costs vary between regions How eSIM changes carrier distribution The economics behind travel connectivity The future of borderless internet access I’m particularly interested in how global connectivity will evolve over the next decade — from traditional roaming to cloud-native telecom infrastructure and programmable networks.Exploring the intersection of telecom, product strategy, and global mobility.