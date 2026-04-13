SKUPlugs@skuplugs05
SKUPlugs is used to connect retail Point of Sale (POS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems
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SKUPlugs
SKUPlugs is a global cloud-based integration platform (SaaS) established in 2014. It serves as a central "middleware" that connects brick-and-mortar retail operations with the digital marketplace, specializing in synchronizing data between Point of Sale (POS) or Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and online shopping carts.